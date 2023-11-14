Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,394 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,839,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,930,000 after buying an additional 152,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.