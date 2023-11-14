Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493,492 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,497,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799,869. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

