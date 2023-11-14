Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

