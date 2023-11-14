Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

EYEN has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

