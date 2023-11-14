EZCORP (EZPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

EZCORP Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,784. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

