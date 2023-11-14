F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of F5 worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.