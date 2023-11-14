Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.47. Farfetch shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 3,486,157 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

