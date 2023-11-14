Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 139,626 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

