Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 246,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

