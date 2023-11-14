Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Reduced by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,081. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

