Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 91,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

