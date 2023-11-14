Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 18,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

