Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,503 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $39,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

