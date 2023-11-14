Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $432.39 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

