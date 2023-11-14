Fiera Capital Corp Has $32.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $305.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

