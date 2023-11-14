Fiera Capital Corp Sells 16,004 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.60% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $51,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.