Fiera Capital Corp Sells 23,003 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.24 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.