Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITBI. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,529. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

