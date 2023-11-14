Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 144 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after buying an additional 344,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 203,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.3 %

OLED stock opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

