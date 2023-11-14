Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

