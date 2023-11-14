Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

