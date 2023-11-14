First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Reduced by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCA traded up $42.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,023. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,360.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.11.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
