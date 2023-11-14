First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Reduced by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded up $42.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,023. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,360.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.11.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.