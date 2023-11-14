First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 52.1% in October

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

FAAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 22,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

