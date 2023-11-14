First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of FDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,303. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $54.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
