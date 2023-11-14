First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,303. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

