First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.