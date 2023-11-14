FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.