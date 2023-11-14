Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,406 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.