Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

