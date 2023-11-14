Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Plexus worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $652,540 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

