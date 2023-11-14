Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

