Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,005,000 after purchasing an additional 482,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,018 shares of company stock valued at $575,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

