Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,095 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5,782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile



Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

