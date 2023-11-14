Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

