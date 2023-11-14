Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SITE Centers worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,417,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

