Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 25,198 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

