FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 38,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FONR shares. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR Stock Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Stories

