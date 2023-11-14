Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTRE opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

