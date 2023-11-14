Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 6,666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

