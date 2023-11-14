Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0 %
FNV traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.33. 88,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,770. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
