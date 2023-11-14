Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $36.67 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $484.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.