Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $147.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

