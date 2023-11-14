Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE FMS traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 574,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

