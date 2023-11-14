FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,781 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

