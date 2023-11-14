FY2023 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$36.91 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.54. The company has a market cap of C$541.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

