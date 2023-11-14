FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.