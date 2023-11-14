FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.67 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

NEO stock opened at C$6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.38. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.26.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -56.34%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.