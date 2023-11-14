FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25.
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
Bsr Reit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.