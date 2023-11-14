FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Bsr Reit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.