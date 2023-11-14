FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Lowered by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.