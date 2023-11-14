FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted by DA Davidson

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 470,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,035,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

