FY2024 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Karora Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.08. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$110.60 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

